Everyone Who Learned Of Our Dalliance With The Colonel This Year

Ah, innocent Emmannuelle, as pure as the virgin snow at Mont Ventoux! Many an amorous encounter between myself and the colonel she has witnessed from her room above the courtyard. Thankfully, she is but a mute. She has not the competence to communicate such tales to others, not least of all to the dour Countess Montclair herself—her very mother!—who could put this all to a rude end forthwith. At least, I do not believe Emmanuelle could ever breathe a word of it, could she?