Everything Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Received From Donors

Justice Clarence Thomas has enjoyed luxury vacations, flights on private jets, and a number of other extravagant and incredibly expensive gifts while serving on the Supreme Court. The Onion examines everything Justice Thomas received from donors.
The Netherlands
The Netherlands are property of Clarence and Ginni Thomas now.
An Air Fryer
Thomas said that, hands down, this was his favorite gift he received. According to Thomas, there was life before the air fryer and life after, seriously.
‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’
This one was total bullshit, given that Justice Thomas doesn’t even have a Switch, and he told Berkshire Hathaway executive David Sokol that many, many times. There was no way he could play it. Thomas is a Sony fanboy to the core.
Nothing That Good, Honestly
Golf trips, fishing expeditions, helicopter rides—all of these things are expensive, but none of them are that cool. If we were Clarence Thomas, we would have asked for something actually cool, like a Lego model of Rivendell.
Compliments
It doesn’t cost any money to brighten someone’s day!
Private Flight On California Condor
Thomas has accepted more than a dozen flights aboard the critically endangered bird.
An Inflated Sense Of Confidence In His Cooking
None of the megadonors vying for the Supreme Court justice’s favor dared tell Thomas his béchamel was runny.
A Boy
Reportedly, what Thomas did with the boy was totally up to him. Luckily the boy’s family was already dead, so no worries there!
A True Zest For Life, A Passion In Being Alive That He Had Long Forgotten
An underreported gift Clarence Thomas received was the warm, exciting feelings he got from behaving unethically to manipulate our nation’s laws.
A Half-Full Box Of Band-Aids
Not that flashy, but still improper.
A Little Peck On The Cheek
Very European!
A Cameo In ‘Sound Of Freedom’ For Ginni
Thomas’ wife Ginni got to be in the background in several scenes in the blockbuster conservative film, and even got to say the line “The child traffickers, they went that way!”
Box Tickets For The Columbus Clippers Dime-A-Dog Night
Thomas is reported to have eaten up to $0.90 worth of hot dogs at the Triple-A baseball game against the Toledo Mud Hens, all bank-rolled by GOP megadonors.
A Surfboard-Shaped Key Chain Bearing The Inscription ‘Clarence’
It’s too bad they didn’t also sell “Harlan.”
Having His Name Erased From The Epstein Flight Logs
It might not seem like much, but his billionaire friends knew this had sentimental value.
A JibJab Mock-Up Video That Depicts Anita Hill Admitting She Lied About The Whole Thing
This was more of a joke gift, but it was thoughtful of Harlan Crow to take the time to edit a video together that absolved Clarence Thomas of his sexual harassment allegations, even as a goof.
Star Wars ‘Boss Nass’ Mint-Condition Action Figure
The iconic Gungan boss hailing from the planet Naboo in Star Wars: Episode I—The Phantom Menace, still in its original packaging. A gift both valuable and sentimental to Clarence Thomas.
Weight Watchers 6-Month Gift Card
This one, from Harlan Crow, kind of hurt, actually. Thoughtful and hurtful at the same time.
A Half-Ounce Of Afghan Diesel
This tangy sativa-dominant hybrid is exactly the strain Justice Thomas needs to feel creative and euphoric while penning opinions to overturn landmark cases like Roe v. Wade.
A Family Trip To Bomb An Abortion Clinic
The $200,000 luxury vacation included upscale lodging, a flight on a private jet, and a full staff to help Thomas and his extended family destroy an abortion clinic with several tons of TNT.
The Knowledge Of When And How He And Everyone He Loves Will Die
Not a gift he asked for or wanted, but it is the gift he received.
Birthday Card With $2 Bill In It
Wow! Do they even make those anymore?
A Super Fun DIY Spa Day
David Sokol brought over a bottle of wine and H. Wayne Huizenga stopped by CVS, and the three of them spent the whole afternoon trying different sheet masks and catching up and painting matching nails.
A Little Peek Of Harlan Crow’s Wrinkled Penis
Usually only his employees get to see that.
Nothing That You Wouldn’t Have Taken Yourself In His Shoes
Let’s be real. If you were one of the nine most important jurists in the country—a person whose ethical judgment and perceived moral compass were responsible for the fates of literally hundreds of millions of people—you too would have accepted 26 private jet flights, eight helicopter flights, a dozen VIP passes to sporting events, 38 vacations, and stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica.
Spices From The Far East
With their exotic tastes and smells, these spices not only helped Thomas preserve his meat, but also enhanced its flavor.
Scrawled Picture Of Him And Harlan Crow Smiling As Stick Figures Next To Doggy
The Republican megadonor reportedly drew this simplistic rendition of the two friends himself.
Neil Gorsuch
Thomas’ donors pulled out all the stops to gift him his buddy Neil on the Supreme Court bench.
A $2 Million Check With ‘Wink Wink’ Written In The Memo Line
Friendship is so sweet!