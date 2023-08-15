We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow Despite audits finding no evidence of alleged fraud, Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Georgia officials and spread conspiracy theories. The Onion examines everything Trump did in Georgia to try to overturn the 2020 election. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 2 / 35 List slides Clearly, Not Enough List slides Clearly, Not Enough What a fucking pathetic excuse for an autocrat. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 3 / 35 List slides Let America’s Already Existing Voting Restrictions Do Their Thing List slides Let America’s Already Existing Voting Restrictions Do Their Thing While he’s not strictly responsible for the racist and classist bipartisan effort to curb democracy, he did a pretty thorough job coasting on it. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 4 / 35 List slides Called 911 List slides Called 911 He was forced to seek alternative measures due to long response times from police. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 5 / 35 List slides Tried To Order 12,000 Votes At McDonalds List slides Tried To Order 12,000 Votes At McDonalds Sadly, the fast food chain was only able to provide him with around 200. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 6 / 35 List slides Poured A Jar Of De-Voting Fluid Into A Ballot Box List slides Poured A Jar Of De-Voting Fluid Into A Ballot Box The de-voting fluid may have caused as many as 30 pen-filled bubbles votes to evaporate. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 7 / 35 List slides Tried To Marry The Governor List slides Tried To Marry The Governor Trump was apparently misled that marrying the governor means you automatically win the state. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 8 / 35 List slides Closed His Eyes Really Tight And Thought List slides Closed His Eyes Really Tight And Thought “I Am President, I Am President, I Am President.” Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 9 / 35 List slides Accused The Georgia DA Of Having An Affair With Mohamed Atta And Abd al-Aziz al-Umari

List slides Accused The Georgia DA Of Having An Affair With Mohamed Atta And Abd al-Aziz al-Umari

Although both the architects of the 9-11 attacks were confirmed dead decades ago, that didn’t stop Trump from damaging Atlanta DA’s Fani Willis’ reputation. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 10 / 35 List slides Tried To Teach A Monkey To Go Steal Ballots List slides Tried To Teach A Monkey To Go Steal Ballots Reaching a point of desperation, Trump decided to make an ill-advised purchase of a macaque monkey from Malaysia, and tried for days to instruct the monkey on how to identify which ballots were votes for Biden so he could steal them. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 11 / 35 List slides Leaked Nudes Of A Dominion Voting Machine List slides Leaked Nudes Of A Dominion Voting Machine Although the compromising photos of the voting machine were later discredited, by then, the damage had been done. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 12 / 35 List slides Revealed The Real Identity Of George Washington List slides Revealed The Real Identity Of George Washington Trump pledged that if Georgia pulled through for him, he would declassify all the secret government files about the shadowy figure we know as “George Washington.” Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 13 / 35 List slides Knocked On The Doors Of 11,780 Georgia Democrats To Convince Them To Change Their Votes List slides Knocked On The Doors Of 11,780 Georgia Democrats To Convince Them To Change Their Votes His efforts were appreciated, but they had already cast their ballots Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 14 / 35 List slides Ate More Than 78,000 Ballots List slides Ate More Than 78,000 Ballots Luckily, they were pro-Grover Cleveland ballots from the election of 1885. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 15 / 35 List slides Called Tyler Perry List slides Called Tyler Perry Trump repeatedly pressured the media mogul to “find more votes” despite Perry repeatedly explaining that the BET series The Oval was purely fiction. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 16 / 35 List slides Skipped Lunch List slides Skipped Lunch Shows how serious he was about staying president. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 17 / 35 List slides Told Eric And Don Jr. That If He Lost It Would Be Because They Masturbated List slides Told Eric And Don Jr. That If He Lost It Would Be Because They Masturbated Even though Trump didn’t necessarily truly believe that this would have any bearing on results of the election, he decided to hedge his bets by explaining to his sons that committing a sin of the flesh would take away votes from their father. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 18 / 35 List slides Blew Real Hard At A Stack Of Votes List slides Blew Real Hard At A Stack Of Votes Even though he passed out before they blew off the table, his intention was the same. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 19 / 35 List slides Tried To Seduce A Voting Machine List slides Tried To Seduce A Voting Machine After hearing about what complete sluts Dominion voting machines are, Trump figured he could set up a little quid-pro-quo arrangement to secure his win. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 20 / 35 List slides Offered To Let Georgia Poll Workers Look At A Signed Picture Of Himself From A Distance List slides Offered To Let Georgia Poll Workers Look At A Signed Picture Of Himself From A Distance He was really laying on the potential bribes thick. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 21 / 35 List slides At The End Of The Day, Just Was Himself List slides At The End Of The Day, Just Was Himself After everything he did to undermine the democratic process, Trump realized that he didn’t truly have to do anything, and just being the immoral, spiteful demagogue he was would always be enough to erode fairness within the U.S. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 22 / 35 List slides Tried To Break Into Drake’s House List slides Tried To Break Into Drake’s House Unclear how this would have helped his quest for the U.S. presidency, but he was arrested for trespassing on the property several times nonetheless. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 23 / 35 List slides Crawled Inside Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger’s Pants And Lived There For 3 Days And 4 Nights List slides Crawled Inside Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger’s Pants And Lived There For 3 Days And 4 Nights Prohibited under Chapter 183-1 of the Georgia Election Code. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 24 / 35 List slides Went Vintage Shopping In Savannah’s Starland District List slides Went Vintage Shopping In Savannah’s Starland District He didn’t find anything that would have helped him overturn the election, but had a lot of fun just looking around regardless. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 25 / 35 List slides Legally Changed His Name To Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. List slides Legally Changed His Name To Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Trump claimed the only real Biden on the ballot was him. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 26 / 35 List slides Left A 1-Star Google Review For The Secretary Of State’s Office List slides Left A 1-Star Google Review For The Secretary Of State’s Office Ouch. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 27 / 35 List slides Used Telekinesis To Summon More Votes List slides Used Telekinesis To Summon More Votes Trump is still coming into his powers and lacks the mental strength necessary to move thousands of ballots with his mind. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 28 / 35 List slides Eating Poll Workers Whole And Spitting Out Their Bones List slides Eating Poll Workers Whole And Spitting Out Their Bones While almost certainly illegal, feasting on volunteers likely only had localized effects. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 29 / 35 List slides Called The Guys Who Overturned The 2000 Election For Bush List slides Called The Guys Who Overturned The 2000 Election For Bush Trump was smart to reach out to the shadowy GOP operatives who successfully stopped the count in Florida, but he may not have been persistent enough. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 30 / 35 List slides Put On A Wig And Cast A Vote As Kelly Loeffler List slides Put On A Wig And Cast A Vote As Kelly Loeffler Although the then-senator would have still voted for him, Trump reportedly wanted to make extra sure the vote was received. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 31 / 35 List slides Tried To Distract Authorities By Claiming He Kidnapped The Lindbergh Baby List slides Tried To Distract Authorities By Claiming He Kidnapped The Lindbergh Baby Trump reportedly created a diversion for Rudy Giuliani to copy confidential data from voting machines by walking into a police office in downtown Atlanta and confessing to kidnapping Charles Lindbergh in 1932. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide 32 / 35 List slides Briefly Wore A Yarmulke List slides Briefly Wore A Yarmulke This was mostly to make fun of Jared Kushner, but authorities have decided to just throw it in to the Georgia Indictment as a hate crime. Advertisement