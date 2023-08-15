Despite audits finding no evidence of alleged fraud, Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Georgia officials and spread conspiracy theories. The Onion examines everything Trump did in Georgia to try to overturn the 2020 election.
Clearly, Not Enough
What a fucking pathetic excuse for an autocrat.
Let America’s Already Existing Voting Restrictions Do Their Thing
While he’s not strictly responsible for the racist and classist bipartisan effort to curb democracy, he did a pretty thorough job coasting on it.
Called 911
He was forced to seek alternative measures due to long response times from police.
Tried To Order 12,000 Votes At McDonalds
Sadly, the fast food chain was only able to provide him with around 200.
Poured A Jar Of De-Voting Fluid Into A Ballot Box
The de-voting fluid may have caused as many as 30 pen-filled bubbles votes to evaporate.
Tried To Marry The Governor
Trump was apparently misled that marrying the governor means you automatically win the state.
Closed His Eyes Really Tight And Thought
“I Am President, I Am President, I Am President.”
Accused The Georgia DA Of Having An Affair With Mohamed Atta And Abd al-Aziz al-Umari
Although both the architects of the 9-11 attacks were confirmed dead decades ago, that didn’t stop Trump from damaging Atlanta DA’s Fani Willis’ reputation.
Tried To Teach A Monkey To Go Steal Ballots
Reaching a point of desperation, Trump decided to make an ill-advised purchase of a macaque monkey from Malaysia, and tried for days to instruct the monkey on how to identify which ballots were votes for Biden so he could steal them.
Leaked Nudes Of A Dominion Voting Machine
Although the compromising photos of the voting machine were later discredited, by then, the damage had been done.
Revealed The Real Identity Of George Washington
Trump pledged that if Georgia pulled through for him, he would declassify all the secret government files about the shadowy figure we know as “George Washington.”
Knocked On The Doors Of 11,780 Georgia Democrats To Convince Them To Change Their Votes
His efforts were appreciated, but they had already cast their ballots
Ate More Than 78,000 Ballots
Luckily, they were pro-Grover Cleveland ballots from the election of 1885.
Called Tyler Perry
Trump repeatedly pressured the media mogul to “find more votes” despite Perry repeatedly explaining that the BET series The Oval was purely fiction.
Skipped Lunch
Shows how serious he was about staying president.
Told Eric And Don Jr. That If He Lost It Would Be Because They Masturbated
Even though Trump didn’t necessarily truly believe that this would have any bearing on results of the election, he decided to hedge his bets by explaining to his sons that committing a sin of the flesh would take away votes from their father.
Blew Real Hard At A Stack Of Votes
Even though he passed out before they blew off the table, his intention was the same.
Tried To Seduce A Voting Machine
After hearing about what complete sluts Dominion voting machines are, Trump figured he could set up a little quid-pro-quo arrangement to secure his win.
Offered To Let Georgia Poll Workers Look At A Signed Picture Of Himself From A Distance
He was really laying on the potential bribes thick.
At The End Of The Day, Just Was Himself
After everything he did to undermine the democratic process, Trump realized that he didn’t truly have to do anything, and just being the immoral, spiteful demagogue he was would always be enough to erode fairness within the U.S.
Tried To Break Into Drake’s House
Unclear how this would have helped his quest for the U.S. presidency, but he was arrested for trespassing on the property several times nonetheless.
Crawled Inside Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger’s Pants And Lived There For 3 Days And 4 Nights
Prohibited under Chapter 183-1 of the Georgia Election Code.
Went Vintage Shopping In Savannah’s Starland District
He didn’t find anything that would have helped him overturn the election, but had a lot of fun just looking around regardless.
Legally Changed His Name To Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.
Trump claimed the only real Biden on the ballot was him.
Left A 1-Star Google Review For The Secretary Of State’s Office
Ouch.
Used Telekinesis To Summon More Votes
Trump is still coming into his powers and lacks the mental strength necessary to move thousands of ballots with his mind.
Eating Poll Workers Whole And Spitting Out Their Bones
While almost certainly illegal, feasting on volunteers likely only had localized effects.
Called The Guys Who Overturned The 2000 Election For Bush
Trump was smart to reach out to the shadowy GOP operatives who successfully stopped the count in Florida, but he may not have been persistent enough.
Put On A Wig And Cast A Vote As Kelly Loeffler
Although the then-senator would have still voted for him, Trump reportedly wanted to make extra sure the vote was received.
Tried To Distract Authorities By Claiming He Kidnapped The Lindbergh Baby
Trump reportedly created a diversion for Rudy Giuliani to copy confidential data from voting machines by walking into a police office in downtown Atlanta and confessing to kidnapping Charles Lindbergh in 1932.
Briefly Wore A Yarmulke
This was mostly to make fun of Jared Kushner, but authorities have decided to just throw it in to the Georgia Indictment as a hate crime.
Gave A Handjob To Every Man In Georgia
Donald Trump personally jerked off all 5 million adult male residents of the state of Georgia and was disappointed to discover that this did not immediately secure their votes.