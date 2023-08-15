Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Politics

Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Despite audits finding no evidence of alleged fraud, Donald Trump repeatedly pressured Georgia officials and spread conspiracy theories. The Onion examines everything Trump did in Georgia to try to overturn the 2020 election.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 35

Clearly, Not Enough

Clearly, Not Enough

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

What a fucking pathetic excuse for an autocrat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 35

Let America’s Already Existing Voting Restrictions Do Their Thing

Let America’s Already Existing Voting Restrictions Do Their Thing

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

While he’s not strictly responsible for the racist and classist bipartisan effort to curb democracy, he did a pretty thorough job coasting on it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 35

Called 911

Called 911

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

He was forced to seek alternative measures due to long response times from police.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 35

Tried To Order 12,000 Votes At McDonalds

Tried To Order 12,000 Votes At McDonalds

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Sadly, the fast food chain was only able to provide him with around 200.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 35

Poured A Jar Of De-Voting Fluid Into A Ballot Box

Poured A Jar Of De-Voting Fluid Into A Ballot Box

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

The de-voting fluid may have caused as many as 30 pen-filled bubbles votes to evaporate.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 35

Tried To Marry The Governor

Tried To Marry The Governor

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump was apparently misled that marrying the governor means you automatically win the state.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 35

Closed His Eyes Really Tight And Thought

Closed His Eyes Really Tight And Thought

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

“I Am President, I Am President, I Am President.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 35

Accused The Georgia DA Of Having An Affair With Mohamed Atta And Abd al-Aziz al-Umari

Accused The Georgia DA Of Having An Affair With Mohamed Atta And Abd al-Aziz al-Umari

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Although both the architects of the 9-11 attacks were confirmed dead decades ago, that didn’t stop Trump from damaging Atlanta DA’s Fani Willis’ reputation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 35

Tried To Teach A Monkey To Go Steal Ballots

Tried To Teach A Monkey To Go Steal Ballots

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Reaching a point of desperation, Trump decided to make an ill-advised purchase of a macaque monkey from Malaysia, and tried for days to instruct the monkey on how to identify which ballots were votes for Biden so he could steal them.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 35

Leaked Nudes Of A Dominion Voting Machine

Leaked Nudes Of A Dominion Voting Machine

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Although the compromising photos of the voting machine were later discredited, by then, the damage had been done.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 35

Revealed The Real Identity Of George Washington

Revealed The Real Identity Of George Washington

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump pledged that if Georgia pulled through for him, he would declassify all the secret government files about the shadowy figure we know as “George Washington.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 35

Knocked On The Doors Of 11,780 Georgia Democrats To Convince Them To Change Their Votes

Knocked On The Doors Of 11,780 Georgia Democrats To Convince Them To Change Their Votes

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

His efforts were appreciated, but they had already cast their ballots

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 35

Ate More Than 78,000 Ballots

Ate More Than 78,000 Ballots

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Luckily, they were pro-Grover Cleveland ballots from the election of 1885.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 35

Called Tyler Perry

Called Tyler Perry

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump repeatedly pressured the media mogul to “find more votes” despite Perry repeatedly explaining that the BET series The Oval was purely fiction.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 35

Skipped Lunch

Skipped Lunch

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Shows how serious he was about staying president.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 35

Told Eric And Don Jr. That If He Lost It Would Be Because They Masturbated

Told Eric And Don Jr. That If He Lost It Would Be Because They Masturbated

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Even though Trump didn’t necessarily truly believe that this would have any bearing on results of the election, he decided to hedge his bets by explaining to his sons that committing a sin of the flesh would take away votes from their father.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 35

Blew Real Hard At A Stack Of Votes

Blew Real Hard At A Stack Of Votes

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Even though he passed out before they blew off the table, his intention was the same.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 35

Tried To Seduce A Voting Machine

Tried To Seduce A Voting Machine

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

After hearing about what complete sluts Dominion voting machines are, Trump figured he could set up a little quid-pro-quo arrangement to secure his win.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 35

Offered To Let Georgia Poll Workers Look At A Signed Picture Of Himself From A Distance

Offered To Let Georgia Poll Workers Look At A Signed Picture Of Himself From A Distance

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

He was really laying on the potential bribes thick.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 35

At The End Of The Day, Just Was Himself

At The End Of The Day, Just Was Himself

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

After everything he did to undermine the democratic process, Trump realized that he didn’t truly have to do anything, and just being the immoral, spiteful demagogue he was would always be enough to erode fairness within the U.S.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 35

Tried To Break Into Drake’s House

Tried To Break Into Drake’s House

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Unclear how this would have helped his quest for the U.S. presidency, but he was arrested for trespassing on the property several times nonetheless.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 35

Crawled Inside Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger’s Pants And Lived There For 3 Days And 4 Nights

Crawled Inside Georgia Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger’s Pants And Lived There For 3 Days And 4 Nights

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Prohibited under Chapter 183-1 of the Georgia Election Code.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 35

Went Vintage Shopping In Savannah’s Starland District

Went Vintage Shopping In Savannah’s Starland District

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

He didn’t find anything that would have helped him overturn the election, but had a lot of fun just looking around regardless.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 35

Legally Changed His Name To Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Legally Changed His Name To Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump claimed the only real Biden on the ballot was him.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 35

Left A 1-Star Google Review For The Secretary Of State’s Office

Left A 1-Star Google Review For The Secretary Of State’s Office

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Ouch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 35

Used Telekinesis To Summon More Votes

Used Telekinesis To Summon More Votes

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump is still coming into his powers and lacks the mental strength necessary to move thousands of ballots with his mind.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 35

Eating Poll Workers Whole And Spitting Out Their Bones

Eating Poll Workers Whole And Spitting Out Their Bones

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

While almost certainly illegal, feasting on volunteers likely only had localized effects.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 35

Called The Guys Who Overturned The 2000 Election For Bush

Called The Guys Who Overturned The 2000 Election For Bush

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump was smart to reach out to the shadowy GOP operatives who successfully stopped the count in Florida, but he may not have been persistent enough.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

30 / 35

Put On A Wig And Cast A Vote As Kelly Loeffler

Put On A Wig And Cast A Vote As Kelly Loeffler

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Although the then-senator would have still voted for him, Trump reportedly wanted to make extra sure the vote was received.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

31 / 35

Tried To Distract Authorities By Claiming He Kidnapped The Lindbergh Baby

Tried To Distract Authorities By Claiming He Kidnapped The Lindbergh Baby

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Trump reportedly created a diversion for Rudy Giuliani to copy confidential data from voting machines by walking into a police office in downtown Atlanta and confessing to kidnapping Charles Lindbergh in 1932.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

32 / 35

Briefly Wore A Yarmulke

Briefly Wore A Yarmulke

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

This was mostly to make fun of Jared Kushner, but authorities have decided to just throw it in to the Georgia Indictment as a hate crime.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

33 / 35

Gave A Handjob To Every Man In Georgia

Gave A Handjob To Every Man In Georgia

Image for article titled Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Donald Trump personally jerked off all 5 million adult male residents of the state of Georgia and was disappointed to discover that this did not immediately secure their votes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

34 / 35

You’ve Made It This Far ...

You’ve Made It This Far ...

White People Explain Why Diversity Initiatives Are Discriminatory

Everything Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Received From Donors

The Onion’s Interview With Mike Pence

Homepage

Advertisement

35 / 35