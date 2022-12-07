Elon Musk recently promoted a Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi, which detailed internal company documents showing that the social media site blocked tweets publicizing a news story on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Here’s what The Onion discovered about Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files.”
Sometimes Secret Stuff Is Actually Really Boring
Sometimes Secret Stuff Is Actually Really Boring
Just because correspondence is “confidential” doesn’t mean there’s anything interesting about it.
They Should Have Released It On TikTok Instead
They Should Have Released It On TikTok Instead
Everyone knows Twitter’s over.
The Extensive Evidence Detailing The Biden Family’s Corruption Must Be In The Next One
The Extensive Evidence Detailing The Biden Family’s Corruption Must Be In The Next One
It’s odd that Musk and Matt Taibbi chose to focus on some racy photos of Hunter rather than all the evidence of the Bidens’ corruption involving Burisma, but maybe that’s what the next thread will be about.
Joe Biden Has Definitely Seen A Photo Of His Son’s Dick
Joe Biden Has Definitely Seen A Photo Of His Son’s Dick
Perhaps the only interesting tidbit to stem from this “investigation.”
Twitter Suppressed How Good Elon Musk’s Hair Plugs Look
Twitter Suppressed How Good Elon Musk’s Hair Plugs Look
Emails show that Twitter executives made a concerted effort to kill the story about Musk’s incredibly natural-looking hair plugs.
You Can Use 37 Posts In A Twitter Thread To Reveal Nothing
You Can Use 37 Posts In A Twitter Thread To Reveal Nothing
Though time consuming, Musk proved it possible.
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden! Hunter Biden! Hunter Biden! HUNTER BIDEN!
Musk Is A Measured, Respectable Journalist
Musk Is A Measured, Respectable Journalist
Rather than sensationalizing the thread with three popcorn emojis, Musk was careful to only use two.
Twitter Dot Com Is A Place To Come Together And Share Ideas
Twitter Dot Com Is A Place To Come Together And Share Ideas
Sign up today and join the conversation!
This Is By Far Elon Musk’s Least Interesting Scandal
This Is By Far Elon Musk’s Least Interesting Scandal
I mean, the guy killed some monkeys and keeps impregnating employees, for God’s sake.
Matt Taibbi Shares A Great Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
Matt Taibbi Shares A Great Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
In lieu of solid evidence of wrongdoing, Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi debuted a delightful recipe for chicken pot pie sure to satiate those ravenous for scandal.
The Blue Bird Is Named Gordon
The Blue Bird Is Named Gordon
Not the earth-shattering scoop we were expecting, but an interesting tidbit, nonetheless.
A Biden Staffer Routinely Emailed Twitter Requesting The Removal Of Tweets Containing ‘Better Call Saul’ Spoilers
A Biden Staffer Routinely Emailed Twitter Requesting The Removal Of Tweets Containing ‘Better Call Saul’ Spoilers
And even more egregious than this obvious government overreach is the evidence that Twitter repeatedly listened.
Email Is Still One Of The Top Methods Of Electronic Communication
Email Is Still One Of The Top Methods Of Electronic Communication
Nothing beats good old email.
Everyone Involved Is Very Dull
Everyone Involved Is Very Dull
From Hunter Biden to Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk to Matt Taibbi, all the principals of the Twitter Files saga are dull as can be.
The Deep State Doesn’t Yet Have Its Own Email Addresses
The Deep State Doesn’t Yet Have Its Own Email Addresses
You’d think something as sinister and organized as the deep state would have its own domain name, but everyone involved just used their personal or work email accounts.
If You Worked At Twitter, You’ll Probably Get Doxxed At Some Point
If You Worked At Twitter, You’ll Probably Get Doxxed At Some Point
Elon Musk’s lack of discretion about former employee’s personal emails has haphazardly put them at risk, and if you are someone who has worked at Twitter, your turn is coming up!
If It Weren’t For Government Interference, The 2020 Election Would Have Been Andrew Yang’s To Lose
If It Weren’t For Government Interference, The 2020 Election Would Have Been Andrew Yang’s To Lose
The Yang Train would have charged full steam to the White House if it weren’t for these liberal shills.
Your Uncle Will Tell You All About This Over The Holidays
Your Uncle Will Tell You All About This Over The Holidays
Just forget about it for a few weeks and then you can act genuinely interested when he gives you his take on the whole thing.
Few Shots Of Elon’s Penis Thrown In There
Few Shots Of Elon’s Penis Thrown In There
Labeled as Hunter’s, but, yep, a few of those are Musk’s.
