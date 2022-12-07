We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Elon Musk recently promoted a Twitter thread by journalist Matt Taibbi, which detailed internal company documents showing that the social media site blocked tweets publicizing a news story on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Here’s what The Onion discovered about Elon Musk’s “Twitter Files.” Advertisement

Sometimes Secret Stuff Is Actually Really Boring List slides Sometimes Secret Stuff Is Actually Really Boring Just because correspondence is “confidential” doesn’t mean there’s anything interesting about it. Advertisement

They Should Have Released It On TikTok Instead List slides They Should Have Released It On TikTok Instead Everyone knows Twitter’s over. Advertisement

The Extensive Evidence Detailing The Biden Family’s Corruption Must Be In The Next One List slides The Extensive Evidence Detailing The Biden Family’s Corruption Must Be In The Next One It’s odd that Musk and Matt Taibbi chose to focus on some racy photos of Hunter rather than all the evidence of the Bidens’ corruption involving Burisma, but maybe that’s what the next thread will be about. Advertisement

Joe Biden Has Definitely Seen A Photo Of His Son’s Dick List slides Joe Biden Has Definitely Seen A Photo Of His Son’s Dick Perhaps the only interesting tidbit to stem from this “investigation.” Advertisement

Twitter Suppressed How Good Elon Musk’s Hair Plugs Look List slides Twitter Suppressed How Good Elon Musk’s Hair Plugs Look Emails show that Twitter executives made a concerted effort to kill the story about Musk’s incredibly natural-looking hair plugs. Advertisement

You Can Use 37 Posts In A Twitter Thread To Reveal Nothing List slides You Can Use 37 Posts In A Twitter Thread To Reveal Nothing Though time consuming, Musk proved it possible. Advertisement

Hunter Biden List slides Hunter Biden Hunter Biden! Hunter Biden! Hunter Biden! HUNTER BIDEN! Advertisement

Musk Is A Measured, Respectable Journalist List slides Musk Is A Measured, Respectable Journalist Rather than sensationalizing the thread with three popcorn emojis, Musk was careful to only use two. Advertisement

Twitter Dot Com Is A Place To Come Together And Share Ideas List slides Twitter Dot Com Is A Place To Come Together And Share Ideas Sign up today and join the conversation! Advertisement

This Is By Far Elon Musk’s Least Interesting Scandal List slides This Is By Far Elon Musk’s Least Interesting Scandal I mean, the guy killed some monkeys and keeps impregnating employees, for God’s sake. Advertisement

Matt Taibbi Shares A Great Chicken Pot Pie Recipe List slides Matt Taibbi Shares A Great Chicken Pot Pie Recipe In lieu of solid evidence of wrongdoing, Twitter Files author Matt Taibbi debuted a delightful recipe for chicken pot pie sure to satiate those ravenous for scandal. Advertisement

The Blue Bird Is Named Gordon List slides The Blue Bird Is Named Gordon Not the earth-shattering scoop we were expecting, but an interesting tidbit, nonetheless. Advertisement

Shirts, Mugs, And Hoodies Are Available Now At ‘The Onion’ Store List slides Shirts, Mugs, And Hoodies Are Available Now At ‘The Onion’ Store Stop by store.theonion.com for your favorite Onion-branded apparel, just in time for the holidays! Advertisement

A Biden Staffer Routinely Emailed Twitter Requesting The Removal Of Tweets Containing ‘Better Call Saul’ Spoilers List slides A Biden Staffer Routinely Emailed Twitter Requesting The Removal Of Tweets Containing ‘Better Call Saul’ Spoilers And even more egregious than this obvious government overreach is the evidence that Twitter repeatedly listened. Advertisement

Email Is Still One Of The Top Methods Of Electronic Communication List slides Email Is Still One Of The Top Methods Of Electronic Communication Nothing beats good old email. Advertisement

Everyone Involved Is Very Dull List slides Everyone Involved Is Very Dull From Hunter Biden to Jack Dorsey to Elon Musk to Matt Taibbi, all the principals of the Twitter Files saga are dull as can be. Advertisement

The Deep State Doesn’t Yet Have Its Own Email Addresses List slides The Deep State Doesn’t Yet Have Its Own Email Addresses You’d think something as sinister and organized as the deep state would have its own domain name, but everyone involved just used their personal or work email accounts. Advertisement

If You Worked At Twitter, You’ll Probably Get Doxxed At Some Point List slides If You Worked At Twitter, You’ll Probably Get Doxxed At Some Point Elon Musk’s lack of discretion about former employee’s personal emails has haphazardly put them at risk, and if you are someone who has worked at Twitter, your turn is coming up! Advertisement

If It Weren’t For Government Interference, The 2020 Election Would Have Been Andrew Yang’s To Lose List slides If It Weren’t For Government Interference, The 2020 Election Would Have Been Andrew Yang’s To Lose The Yang Train would have charged full steam to the White House if it weren’t for these liberal shills. Advertisement

Your Uncle Will Tell You All About This Over The Holidays List slides Your Uncle Will Tell You All About This Over The Holidays Just forget about it for a few weeks and then you can act genuinely interested when he gives you his take on the whole thing. Advertisement