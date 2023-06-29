Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Television host Jesse Watters is set to take over Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. time slot after Carlson’s highly publicized departure. Here’s everything you need to know about the longtime Fox News anchor.

Hair

Hair

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Plastic resin with a glossy topcoat of acrylic lacquer

Celebrity Crush

Celebrity Crush

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Greg Gutfeld

Number Of Years Until MyPillow Is His Only Remaining Advertiser

Number Of Years Until MyPillow Is His Only Remaining Advertiser

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Three

Solution For The Complex Problem Of Homelessness

Solution For The Complex Problem Of Homelessness

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Fifteen minutes with a flamethrower

Favorite Meal

Favorite Meal

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Lasagna, sorted back into separate piles of noodles, sauce, and cheese

Favorite Child

Favorite Child

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

The boy one

Gamertag

Gamertag

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

HopeFloatsFan88

Phone Number Of The Production Assistant He’s Currently Sexting

Phone Number Of The Production Assistant He's Currently Sexting

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

(202) 555-0128

​Interview Style

​Interview Style

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Pouncing on subjects from trap door built into their bathroom floor

Education

Education

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Didn’t take

Qualifications

Qualifications

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Warm body who has yet to cost the network $787 million dollars

Dream Role At Fox News

Dream Role At Fox News

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Fall guy

What His Dominion Trial Texts Showed

What His Dominion Trial Texts Showed

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

No takers for happy hour on Friday

Favorite Snack

Favorite Snack

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Oranges, skin on

Alma Mater

Alma Mater

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Dick’s Last Resort

Politics

Politics

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Big-tent xenophobe

Retirement Plan

Retirement Plan

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Committing enough sexual harassment to get a huge contractual payout from Fox

