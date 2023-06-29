Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Host Jesse Watters

Television host Jesse Watters is set to take over Tucker Carlson’s 8 p.m. time slot after Carlson’s highly publicized departure. Here’s everything you need to know about the longtime Fox News anchor.
Advertisement
Hair
Plastic resin with a glossy topcoat of acrylic lacquer
Advertisement
Celebrity Crush
Greg Gutfeld
Advertisement
Number Of Years Until MyPillow Is His Only Remaining Advertiser
Three
Advertisement
Solution For The Complex Problem Of Homelessness
Fifteen minutes with a flamethrower
Advertisement
Favorite Meal
Lasagna, sorted back into separate piles of noodles, sauce, and cheese
Advertisement
Favorite Child
The boy one
Advertisement
Gamertag
HopeFloatsFan88
Advertisement
Phone Number Of The Production Assistant He’s Currently Sexting
(202) 555-0128
Advertisement
Interview Style
Pouncing on subjects from trap door built into their bathroom floor
Advertisement
Education
Didn’t take
Advertisement
Qualifications
Warm body who has yet to cost the network $787 million dollars
Advertisement
Dream Role At Fox News
Fall guy
Advertisement
What His Dominion Trial Texts Showed
No takers for happy hour on Friday
Advertisement
Favorite Snack
Oranges, skin on
Advertisement
Alma Mater
Dick’s Last Resort
Advertisement
Politics
Big-tent xenophobe
Advertisement
Retirement Plan
Committing enough sexual harassment to get a huge contractual payout from Fox
Advertisement
You’ve Made It This Far...
Advertisement