Assigned to oversee Donald Trump’s federal case regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Judge Aileen Cannon was criticized for previously ruling in favor of the former president who appointed her to the position. Here’s everything you need to know about Judge Aileen Cannon.
She Is A Judge
Sources have confirmed that Judge Aileen Cannon is a judge.
She’s A Girl
Ha-ha, Trump’s in girl court.
She Was Born In Colombia
And if she has any say, she’ll be the last person who makes it over.
She’s A Member Of The Federalist Society
A proud conservative, Cannon can often be seen socializing in the organization’s pen for women.
Her Birthday Is November 13
A classic Scorpio, Cannon often draws upon her intuition and intense sexual energy to guide her decisions.
Her Middle Name Is Mercedes
It’s the same name as a car! That’s kind of interesting, right? It might be fun to have a car middle name. What if your middle name was Hyundai? Then everyone would be all, “Whoa, that’s like that car, what a weird middle name!” And you’d be all, “I know, right?” It’s something to talk about at the very least, which is helpful because it can be really hard to make friends.
Cannon Is An Incredible Cook
You have got to try her baked ziti!
Her favorite Nicki Minaj song is “Itty Bitty Piggy”
Taste!
Cannon Was Appointed By Trump
Cannon first got the attention of the former president in 2017 after driving a car through protesters in Charlottesville.
She Attended Law School At The University Of Michigan
Couldn’t even get into Harvard like a real judge.
Cannon Is An Experienced Trial Judge
Fourteen days may not sound like a lot, but most people give up on things after the first.
Cannon Is Grateful And Excited For The Opportunity To Preside Over Trump’s Case
Whatever happens, it’s great to know that she has a positive attitude!
Critics Believe She Should Recuse Herself
Many liberal critics have pressured Cannon to recuse herself from the case after she previously ruled the FBI could not slip an ice cube down the back of Donald Trump’s shirt.
She Has Been Accused Of Bias
Liberals slammed Judge Cannon for appointing a special master to review documents in the possession of Donald Trump in 2022, rather than pulling out a gun and shooting him in the temple.
Cannon Donated $100 To Ron DeSantis’ Gubernatorial Campaign In 2018
Kind of a paltry amount of money—honestly does not seem like enough to even be public record, but there you have it.
She Has An Associate’s Degree In Nursing
Think she’s not qualified? Think again. Judge Cannon completed a two-year nursing program at Excelsior University in 2019.
She Is Mind-Controlled By Donald Trump
The former president controls the U.S. district judge’s every thought and action using a wire that runs up the sleeve of Cannon’s robe and into the base of her skull.
Her Gavel Is Made Of Walnut
A lot of them are. Look, she’s not that interesting, so we’re doing our best.
Cannon Does Not Have One Of Those Judge TV Shows
Even though she is essentially a fake judge, she needs to work on her stage presence and likability if she ever hopes to do a show like Judge Mathis.
Cannon Is Married To Josh Lorence
Didn’t take his name, though. You go, girl! Don’t be defined by your man!
Cannon Was Criticized For Ordering A Special Master To Review Evidence Seized By The FBI
The criticism was misplaced, however, given that it’s standard practice for spineless lackeys to undermine their office in service of their master.
She Lives At 123 Magnolia Boulevard
Yep, that’s her address. We’re just printing it here to be objective. Do with this information what you will.
Mom Thinks She’s The Most Shameful Judicial Appointment In U.S. History
Don’t even think about bringing up Judge Aileen Cannon in front of Mom. Seriously.
There Will Be No True Reward For Her Loyalty To Trump
Though she may sacrifice judicial ethics in her bias toward the former president, it is unlikely that the blowhard narcissist Donald Trump will return the favor to Cannon in any tangible way.