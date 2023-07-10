Everything You Need To Know About Moms For Liberty

Politics

Everything You Need To Know About Moms For Liberty

Moms for Liberty is a highly influential, highly controversial Republican-affiliated organization that fights to ban vaccine mandates, critical race theory, and gay rights from schools. The Onion outlines everything you need to know about Moms for Liberty.

Opinion On Vaccine Mandate

Opposed, but have enough kids that they can afford to lose a few.

Original Name

“Moms for the Preservation of Anglo-Saxon Bloodlines in an Increasingly Mongrelized Population”

Founded

In Florida. Obviously.

Number Of Children Protected

Zero.

Southern Poverty Law Center Ranking

Three and a half goebbels.

Logo

A woman attacking a gay person using a tray of brownies.

Hunting Style

In packs.

Typical Prey

School board members.

Affiliation with MILFs

More crossover than people would like to admit.

Favorite Book

Fifty Shades Of Grey

Most-Burnt Book

The Scarlet Letter

Community Outreach

Hold free, weekly lessons on how to bully gay kids.

Platform

Advocate for removing LGBTQ+ rights, inclusivity, and critical race theory from school curricula, as well as adding soft pretzels with cheese to school cafeterias.

Membership Requirements

Initiates are required to have one confirmed kill of a published author.

Stance On Quoting Hitler In Newsletter

Against, as they usually just plagiarize his writing without acknowledgement.

Mascot

A dog detective who inspects children’s genitals.

List Of Disney Characters They Approve Of

Walt.

View On Moms For Liberty–Branded Travel Mug

At $30, a genuine steal!

