Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Entertainment

Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

In anticipation of the summer blockbuster, The Onion provides you with everything you need to know about the Barbie movie.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You Are Loved, You Matter

You Are Loved, You Matter

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Regardless of whether or not you see the Barbie movie, you are still important and deserve love.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ryan Gosling Was Castrated For The Film

Ryan Gosling Was Castrated For The Film

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

The star underwent a gelding operation so that his body, like Ken’s, would have only a pale, fleshy lump where a person’s genitals would usually be.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Barbie Is Real

Barbie Is Real

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Otherwise they couldn’t put it in a movie.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Stars Had To Undergo An Excruciating 30 Seconds Of Prosthetics Each Day

Stars Had To Undergo An Excruciating 30 Seconds Of Prosthetics Each Day

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Margot Robbie spent almost half a minute every morning having a professional makeup team transform her into the iconic Barbie doll.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Aileen Wuornos Was Originally Cast As Barbie

Aileen Wuornos Was Originally Cast As Barbie

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Margot Robbie only signed on to the film after Wuornos was executed by the State of Florida in 2002.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It Will Probably Be Good, But ‘Billy Elliot’ Is Better

It Will Probably Be Good, But ‘Billy Elliot’ Is Better

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Sorry. Billy Elliot is a pretty hard movie to beat.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Number Of Dogs Killed Throughout Filming

Number Of Dogs Killed Throughout Filming

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

59

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Kick Off A Series Of Movies Made By LG Chem Ltd.

The ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Kick Off A Series Of Movies Made By LG Chem Ltd.

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

LG Chem Ltd. has already green-lighted scripts about polypropylene, polycarbonate, and polystyrene with some of Hollywood’s hottest stars.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Language The Barbies Speak Is Real

The Language The Barbies Speak Is Real

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

For years, the filmmakers worked tirelessly with linguists to create a real Barbie language called Barbish that fans could learn, speak, and write on their own.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

There’s Statistically A Pretty High Chance You’ll Be Shot And Killed If You See It In An American Theater

There’s Statistically A Pretty High Chance You’ll Be Shot And Killed If You See It In An American Theater

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

It’s so good, though!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It’s Banned In Vietnam

It’s Banned In Vietnam

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

So if you were planning on flying in to catch a screening at the AMC Hanoi 12, you may want to rethink your plans.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It Will Not Solve Anything

It Will Not Solve Anything

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

America was built by the unpaid labor of African slaves and the genocide of Indigenous peoples, and this new Barbie film does absolutely nothing to rectify that.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It Will Solve Everything

It Will Solve Everything

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

You know what, sorry, we were too negative in that previous slide. While Barbie won’t rectify the past and present injustices in our country, it will bring happiness and fun to the lives of some of its viewers, and maybe that small spark of joy is all we really need—at least for that moment—for the universe to seem okay for once.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ryan Gosling Learned To Talk For The Movie

Ryan Gosling Learned To Talk For The Movie

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Gosling spent six weeks working intensely with experts to learn to produce sounds with his mouth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Showtime You Wanted Sold Out And Now You Have To Walk Home Alone Wearing A Hot Pink Sequined Jumpsuit

The Showtime You Wanted Sold Out And Now You Have To Walk Home Alone Wearing A Hot Pink Sequined Jumpsuit

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Even worse, the teens hanging out outside Panera Bread just asked if you were Peppa Pig.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jared Leto Sent Hair And Feces To The Film’s Stars

Jared Leto Sent Hair And Feces To The Film’s Stars

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

While Leto has no known connection to the Barbie movie, he still allegedly harassed the stars by sending threatening packages to their trailers while in character as the Joker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It’s Based On The Toy Mr. Potato Head

It’s Based On The Toy Mr. Potato Head

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Though the film takes some liberties with the source material, it’s nevertheless fun to see the wild adventures of that little potato person.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Every Actor In The Movie Is Dead And Has Been Recreated By CGI

Every Actor In The Movie Is Dead And Has Been Recreated By CGI

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

The entirety of the Barbie cast, from Margo Robbie to Ryan Gosling to Issa Rae, is long deceased, but luckily, the power of modern technology has allowed their likenesses and voices to be digitally inserted into the film.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Your Dad Will Beat You Up If He Catches You Watching It

Your Dad Will Beat You Up If He Catches You Watching It

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

No son of his will grow up to be one of those weirdo adult doll collectors.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It Looks Like All The Actors In It Are Adults, So It’s Fine To Masturbate To

It Looks Like All The Actors In It Are Adults, So It’s Fine To Masturbate To

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

People may say you’re weird for beating your meat to a movie about a children’s toy, but from the looks of it, everyone in the cast is an adult of legal age, so if you use the entirety of the Barbie runtime to bust one out, that’s completely normal!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The ‘T’ In Margot Is Silent

The ‘T’ In Margot Is Silent

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

The movie really isn’t that deep, so we’re scraping the bottom of the barrel here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Thousands Of New Recruits Enlisted In The Military Because Of The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Thousands Of New Recruits Enlisted In The Military Because Of The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Many young Americans say they were persuaded to enlist after seeing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling pilot drones and drop bombs on the Middle East during filming.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Candy Is Okay In Moderation

Candy Is Okay In Moderation

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Be sure to observe the serving sizes indicated on the package.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It Will Be The Last Movie You Ever See

It Will Be The Last Movie You Ever See

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Just remember to hug your loved ones tight after the movie ends and you part ways forever.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

They Couldn’t Get The Rights To Charlie Chowdahead

They Couldn’t Get The Rights To Charlie Chowdahead

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

The popular clam mascot remains the intellectual property of the notoriously litigious Chowdaheadz corporation.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Pink Is A Color

Pink Is A Color

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

And a color is…a type of light? Is that right?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alec Baldwin Shot And Killed Greta Gerwig During Filming

Alec Baldwin Shot And Killed Greta Gerwig During Filming

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

While people had hoped that set conditions would be safer after Rust, Baldwin unfortunately fired a gun that killed Gerwig at point-blank range.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Studio Nixed A Scene In Which Barbie Calls All The Other Barbies Cunts

The Studio Nixed A Scene In Which Barbie Calls All The Other Barbies Cunts

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

According to sources, the inclusion of this scene was intended to support the film’s ultimate message that women should never trust other women.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It’s Based On The True Story Of The Hiker Who Got His Arm Pinned Under A Boulder And Had To Cut It Off With A Pocket Knife

It’s Based On The True Story Of The Hiker Who Got His Arm Pinned Under A Boulder And Had To Cut It Off With A Pocket Knife

Image for article titled Everything You Need To Know About The ‘Barbie’ Movie

Gerwig took some liberties with the script, but it’s still mostly factual.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Florida Parents Explain Why They Oppose Schools Showing Movies With Gay Characters

Advertisement

Movies That Were Changed Drastically For Chinese Audiences

Scrapped Plot Lines That Would Have Changed Your Favorite Movies Forever

Back To Homepage

Advertisement