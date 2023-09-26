Ex-Boyfriends Of Taylor Swift Give Advice To Travis Kelce

“Her favorite movie is The Babadook. She watches it every morning. She thinks she is the Babadook. She used to get up early in the morning and dress up as the Babadook and then leap on my side of the bed and scream, ‘I am the Babadook, and I will sever your arteries,’ which I honestly don’t think is part of the Babadook’s whole thing, but I know better than to question her. The only way to get her to stop was reminding her that the Babadook doesn’t have a soul, and she would get really sad about that and wouldn’t want to be the Babadook anymore. Taylor made my life a living hell.”