NEW YORK—Worried he would never be able to escape the aftereffects of his rigorous religious upbringing, local ex-Catholic Brock Lastra told reporters Tuesday that he still felt a twinge of guilt every time he masturbated on the subway. “I know it’s not logical, but when I start to pleasure myself on the Q train, I become overwhelmed by this haunting feeling that what I’m doing is wrong,” said Lastra, who confirmed that despite not having stepped foot inside a church in nearly 20 years, he was still haunted by the memory of his priest’s stern face any time he so much as thought of whipping out his penis on a crowded car during the morning commute. “I wish I could just relax and enjoy it, but I guess my childhood really fucked me up. It’s definitely affected my ability to perform, too—a lot of women get mad at me. Who knows, maybe this is something I can solve by masturbating at therapy.” At press time, Lastra added that as an atheist, he knew God wasn’t really watching him, but he wished He were.

