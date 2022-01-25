NEW YORK—Worried he would never be able to escape the aftereffects of his rigorous religious upbringing, local ex-Catholic Brock Lastra told reporters Tuesday that he still felt a twinge of guilt every time he masturbated on the subway. “I know it’s not logical, but when I start to pleasure myself on the Q train, I become overwhelmed by this haunting feeling that what I’m doing is wrong,” said Lastra, who confirmed that despite not having stepped foot inside a church in nearly 20 years, he was still haunted by the memory of his priest’s stern face any time he so much as thought of whipping out his penis on a crowded car during the morning commute. “I wish I could just relax and enjoy it, but I guess my childhood really fucked me up. It’s definitely affected my ability to perform, too—a lot of women get mad at me. Who knows, maybe this is something I can solve by masturbating at therapy.” At press time, Lastra added that as an atheist, he knew God wasn’t really watching him, but he wished He were.
NEW YORK—Worried he would never be able to escape the aftereffects of his rigorous religious upbringing, local ex-Catholic Brock Lastra told reporters Tuesday that he still felt a twinge of guilt every time he masturbated on the subway. “I know it’s not logical, but when I start to pleasure myself on the Q train, I become overwhelmed by this haunting feeling that what I’m doing is wrong,” said Lastra, who confirmed that despite not having stepped foot inside a church in nearly 20 years, he was still haunted by the memory of his priest’s stern face any time he so much as thought of whipping out his penis on a crowded car during the morning commute. “I wish I could just relax and enjoy it, but I guess my childhood really fucked me up. It’s definitely affected my ability to perform, too—a lot of women get mad at me. Who knows, maybe this is something I can solve by masturbating at therapy.” At press time, Lastra added that as an atheist, he knew God wasn’t really watching him, but he wished He were.