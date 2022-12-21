DAYTON, OH—Awkwardly exchanging pleasantries with the Lord and Savior she broke things off with a year ago, ex-Christian Libby McNeil made uncomfortable small talk Wednesday after running into Jesus Christ at the grocery store. “Oh, hey Jesus, how have you been? Still living in H eaven?” said McNeil, who was absentmindedly scanning the aisle as she asked how Christ’s dad was doing. “I’ve actually been getting closer to Allah recently, which has been really good for me. I also just wanted to apologize for praying to you so late that one night a few months ago. I was totally drunk. It didn’t mean anything.” At press time, McNeil was freaking out after Jesus said that He still loved her.