To Mark Meadows

“Hey, current Chief Of Staff, Mark Meadows, it’s me, Ginni Thomas, wife of Clarence Thomas, urging you to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election, as I am involved with a group of alt-right radicals who if unhappy with the results, will storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on January 6th, 2021. I agree with their goals and methodologies full-heartedly, and again, I, Ginni Thomas, am unabashedly requesting that this illegal action should be taken. — Ginni Thomas.”