Excited Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign Deal With Netflix To Access Thousands Of Films, TV Shows For Just $8.99 A Month

LOS ANGELES—Confirming reports of their joint foray into the entertainment industry, an excited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced Thursday they had signed a deal with Netflix to access thousands of films and TV shows for just $8.99 a month. “We couldn’t be more pleased to share that we’re joining the Netflix family, which offers countless reality shows, documentaries, and animated series that entertain and inspire us,” said the couple, who reportedly inked the landmark deal following months of talks with other top streaming services including Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. “This is an incredible opportunity. All of these movies would normally cost hundreds of dollars to rent, or even thousands of dollars if we bought them all on DVD. It’s exactly why we moved to California. Of course, right now we can only stream on one device at a time, but when it’s time to renegotiate in a few years, we’re open to considering a premium plan. ” At press time, the couple’s contract was reportedly in jeopardy after Prince Harry couldn’t remember their password.



Advertisement