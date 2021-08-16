KABUL, AFGHANISTAN—Telling friends that the keepsake would ensure he always remembered the decisive moment, excited Taliban fighter Muhammad Ahmadi reportedly bought an extra copy of The New York Times Monday to frame. “Oh wow, this is going to look so fantastic above my mantel—it’s an above-the-fold headline and everything,” said Ahmadi, a smile spreading over his face as he held up a copy of the day’s paper that showed him posing alongside his fellow Islamist fighters following their successful seizure of the Afghan capital. “Obviously, I’ll always cherish my copy of Newsweek from September 11 . And it was cool getting into the AP after we took Mazar-i -Sharif. But appearing in the Times just makes it seem so much more real and historic, y’know? And it’s honestly a really flattering picture of me.” At press time, Ahmadi had scooped the store’s remaining copies of the Times into his arms to send out to his parents and extended family members.

