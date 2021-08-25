Get ready, because we’ve got some absolutely thrilling news to share with you: Myron Vanpabst, the vengeful nobleman we’re always mocking, has just invited us to try a rare video game in the catacombs of his estate!



Advertisement

This is huge news that we can’t pass up, gamers!



Despite us taking potshots at him and his lineage whenever the opportunity arises in the town square, it seems like it’s all water under the bridge because this vindictive aristocrat claims he has one of the most hard-to-find video games ever made in his possession and is offering us the chance to sample it.

Woo-hoo! How lucky are we? It’s strange, we just happened to run into this rancorous viscount when he suddenly informed us that he got his hands on 1983’s Pepsi Invaders for the Atari 2600, the reskin of Space Invaders of which only 125 cartridges were ever produced! Few gamers will ever get the chance to enjoy this scarce promotional item, but we can play to our heart’s content if we just continue following him through the enormous corridors of the bone-lined crypts underneath his ancestral home.

As if the chance to play a game that can easily fetch $3,500 in its original packaging wasn’t enough of a treat, our host handed us a vintage copy of Kid Dracula for Game Boy to enjoy while winding through the ever-darkening corridors deeper and deeper into the earth below!



G/O Media may get a commission

We’ll be honest, gamers, we can barely contain our excitement right now as we’re coming up to a smaller door that leads into another darkened chamber, which this nobleman assures us contains the Coca-Cola sales convention video game giveaway that so captures our heart.



Gosh, what’s especially exciting is that he let us go ahead of him to catch the first tantalizing glimpse of this long-forgotten retro classic. And we’re not the only ones who are feeling tickled, because the aristocrat is cackling manically as we venture further into the pitch-black room. And, wow, he just slammed the iron door shut behind us to give us a chance to destroy some Pepsi aliens for hours on end.

Advertisement

Well, that’s it for now, gamers, since our host is doing some sort of weird prank on us by not unlocking the door and rushing away down the echoing corridors. But any moment now we’ll be enjoying one of the rarest games of all time! Woo-hoo!

