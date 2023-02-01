Exclusive Interview With George Santos

11.

The Onion: Is it strange that the media is fixating on the lies you told about your background, which, while definitely unethical, are sort of beside the point considering that you’re joining a legislative body that routinely authorizes the suffering and immiseration of the American people, and that you’ve expressly campaigned on the kinds of policies that will negatively impact millions of people?



Santos: Yes, but ultimately it is easier—both for the media, which dislikes nuance and highlighting systemic issues, and for the American public, which would prefer to ignore the rot at the heart of the American experiment—to focus on, say, whether I lied about being a drag queen that it is to contemplate the immoral policies that sail through Congress with bipartisan support.