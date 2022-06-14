A small clinical trial testing the experimental drug dostarlimab saw 100% of rectal cancer cases go into remission, with oncologists saying the unprecedented results have the potential of being a huge step forward in cancer research. What do you think?
“What about the other 0%?”
Calvin Hamid, Systems Analyst
“I don’t know, my HMO says there are a lot of upsides to having cancer.”
Gideon Morris, Dirt Expert
“Let’s see it go head-to-head with good old-fashioned prayer.”
Joy Kruger, Aquarium Curator
