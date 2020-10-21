America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Experts Predict Covid-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready As Soon As Team Of Sled Dogs Traverse Yukon With It

Coronavirus
WASHINGTON—Suggesting that the end of the pandemic may be in sight, epidemiological experts predicted Wednesday that the Covid-19 vaccine could be ready as soon as a team of sled dogs could transport it across the wild tundras of the Yukon. “We’re thrilled to announce that significant progress has been made in a vaccine that targets the novel coronavirus, and we believe we can start releasing it to the general populace once those derring-do canines brave the ice and snow of the Klondike and return to civilization,” said CDC director Robert Redfield, telling reporters that the pack of huskies is working around the clock running thousands of miles through the frozen Canadian territory to deliver the vaccine. “I want to assure all Americans that while our priority is implementing the vaccine as quickly as possible, we will do everything in our power to ensure that adequate safety measures are in place to prevent sled dogs from getting crushed under an avalanche or falling through the ice into a freezing river below.” At press time, Redfield announced that the vaccine had been further delayed after the sled dogs had become locked in a battle for their very survival with a giant grizzly bear.

