A leading panel of experts recommended for the first time that all children ages 8 to 18 should be screened for anxiety, prompted by the worsening state of mental health among children particularly during the pandemic. What do you think?

“I think my gifted 6 -year-old should be screened, too.” Peter Lawler, Trophy Polisher

Advertisement

“Agreed. It’s time to cull the herd.” Jenny Macintosh, Bank Foreman