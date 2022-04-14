A leading panel of experts recommended for the first time that all children ages 8 to 18 should be screened for anxiety, prompted by the worsening state of mental health among children particularly during the pandemic. What do you think?
“I think my gifted 6-year-old should be screened, too.”
Peter Lawler, Trophy Polisher
“Agreed. It’s time to cull the herd.”
Jenny Macintosh, Bank Foreman
“Are you saying there’s something wrong with the way I’m raising my kid?”
Brent Scanlon, Paper Executive