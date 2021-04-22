Experts Warn Acknowledgement Of Armenian Genocide Risks Drawing U.S. Into WWI

WASHINGTON—Urging national leaders to “tread carefully,” top experts from the Council on Foreign Relations warned Thursday that acknowledging the Armenian genocide could risk drawing the U.S. into WW I. “The mass killings of the Armenian people was a tragedy, but we fear acknowledging the ethnic cleansing of one million Armenians now would only provoke the Ottoman Empire,” said Steven A. Cook, who added that recognizing the brutal mass murder of Armenians could also upset the delicately balanced alliance system created by Otto von Bismarck. “Nothing is more important than American neutrality. President Biden was elected on a platform of neutrality, after all. The U.S. has successfully avoided entering the European conflict for over a century, and we don’t want a conflict with the sultan and his allies now.” At press time, the Senate had passed a resolution declaring war on Germany.

