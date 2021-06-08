Experts Warn Climate-Related Food Shortages May Require Bugs To Overcome Taboos Against Eating Americans

CAMBRIDGE—In a stark reminder of the future realities of a warming planet, scientists at Harvard University issued a warning Tuesday that climate-related food shortages may require bugs to overcome longstanding taboos against eating Americans. “We know that the prospect is unpleasant or even disgusting to some insects and arachnids, but as supply chains are increasingly disrupted by environmental changes, you may need to consider getting over the visceral dislike of consuming Americans,” said lead researcher Emily Beardsly, issuing recommendations that bugs could start now with a relatively bland Midwesterner or Floridian to begin expanding their palette. “I understand that there are probably many of you who can barely stand looking at an American wriggling around, much less imagine putting one in your proboscis, but in fact these are pervasive, protein-rich organisms that can provide plenty of nutritional benefits and the only real downside is a learned psychological aversion.” Beardsly added that from a physiological perspective, Americans were almost indistinguishable from a tasty Frenchman or Cuban, and they even share a family with high- class delicacies such as a rotting ape carcass.

