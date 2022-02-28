BALTIMORE—Rapidly backpedaling after almost letting on more than he wished, local man Randall Morse deliberately downplayed his extensive knowledge of the McDonald’s menu to a coworker, sources confirmed Monday. “Oh yeah, they definitely still do Big Breakfasts with Hotcakes since… I mean, I think that’s true? Sorry, I don’t know, actually,” said Morse, who caught himself mere moments before he divulged his deep familiarity with the fast food chain’s menu sections and subsections, an acquaintance that reportedly extends from the most affordable combo meals to the McCafé bakery options to the recently introduced Menu Hacks. “The difference between the Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the normal Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich? Man, I wish I could tell you. I really do.” Sources added that Morse was legitimately unable to answer a single follow-up question about the menu’s healthy breakfast options.