America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

F-35 Stealth Jet Reported Missing After Pilot Ejects During ‘Mishap’

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

U.S. military officials found the crash site of an F-35 jet that went missing after a “mishap” caused its pilot to eject from the stealth aircraft, prompting the base to post on social media and ask anyone with information to call in. What do you think?

“We can’t let our enemies know we’ve discovered flight.”

Heather Anzola, Pedicab Driver

Watch
The Onion Reviews 'Licorice Pizza'
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Onion Film Standard: John Wick: Chapter 4
March 23, 2023
Biggest Hidden Costs Of Giving Birth In America
April 14, 2023

“This is why you should always take a picture of where you eject from your plane.”

Roman Latner, Tribute Organizer

Advertisement

“It’s scary to think that was just out there not killing anybody.”

Gordon Barberena, Table Setter