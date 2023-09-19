F-35 Stealth Jet Reported Missing After Pilot Ejects During ‘Mishap’

U.S. military officials found the crash site of an F-35 jet that went missing after a “mishap” caused its pilot to eject from the stealth aircraft, prompting the base to post on social media and ask anyone with information to call in. What do you think?

“We can’t let our enemies know we’ve discovered flight.” Heather Anzola, Pedicab Driver

“This is why you should always take a picture of where you eject from your plane.” Roman Latner, Tribute Organizer

