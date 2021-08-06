The Federal Aviation Administration is asking airports to stop selling to-go alcohol that passengers can take onto flights, citing a spike in unruly behavior and violence conducted by passengers who drink excessively. What do you think?

“If it makes people feel safer, I’ll do my drinking on the drive to the airport.” Kevin Urbaniak, Freelance Commentator

“I’ve had about enough of people begging me to stop drinking.” Kristen Pratt, Panther De-clawer