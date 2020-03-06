America's Finest News Source.
FAA Restricts Passenger Jets To Flying No More Than 15 Feet Above Ground

Illustration for article titled FAA Restricts Passenger Jets To Flying No More Than 15 Feet Above Ground

New FAA regulations announced today are looking to make the skies a little safer. But can anything truly save us from those giant metal death traps hurling through the air?

