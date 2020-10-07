America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Facebook Bans QAnon

Vol 56 Issue 40Opinion

Facebook announced it will ban groups, pages, and accounts associated with QAnon, a conspiracy theory the company says is responsible for coordinated disinformation campaigns and whose followers believe high-profile Democrats are members of a cabal of pedophiles that Donald Trump is secretly fighting. What do you think?

“And yet they’ll allow me to spread disinformation about how great I’m doing?”

Yvette Winter • Sympathy Card Mogul

“That’s exactly what Facebook wants you to believe.”

Stan DemkowiczUnemployed

“Then we march onward to LinkedIn!”

Brian AranceBird Sitter

