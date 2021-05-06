Facebook Board Upholds Trump Suspension

Facebook’s oversight board ruled the social media platform was justified in blocking former President Trump for violating its community standards relating to misinformation and the Capitol riot, but ordered Facebook to decide a determinate penalty. What do you think?

“Six months is plenty of time to figure out how to justify letting Trump return to Facebook.” Ida Huxley, Apiarist

“Then how will I get instructions for the next insurrection?” Hudson Doss, Igloo Appraiser