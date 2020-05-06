Facebook Cracking Down On Misinformation By Warning Users Who Share Links From Facebook

MENLO PARK, CA—In an effort to slow the proliferation of fake news, tech giant Facebook announced plans Wednesday to crack down on misinformation by warning users who share links from Facebook. “We want users to see accurate information on our platform, so we’re flagging disreputable sites like Facebook that often traffic in political propaganda for financial incentive,” said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, citing data analysis that repeatedly found hate speech and spam originating from the social media network. “This platform has regularly skirted our community standards, and it’s time to put our foot down. We’re taking steps to protect our users by removing harmful content and redirecting them to more reputable resources such as Instagram. We know many users don’t knowingly share Facebook links, but it’s on us to moderate the News Feed. It’s time to face facts: Facebook has no place on Facebook.” At press time, Sandberg confirmed the website had significantly reduced the spread of misinformation after deleting all of Facebook.