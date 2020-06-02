America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 22
Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

Angered by Mark Zuckerberg’s decision not to fact check or remove President Trump’s false and inflammatory posts this week, Facebook employees who are currently working from home staged a virtual walkout and signed petitions urging the CEO to take action. What do you think?

“Finally, someone has figured out how to hold a walkout without having to do any walking.”

Joe Hardie • Tractor Pull Announcer

Advertisement

“How are we supposed to know who to believe when everyone involved works at Facebook?”

Dana Hatcher • Lamplighter

“Oh dear, hopefully there’s no way for Facebook to track and fire the employees who participated.”

Rico Brownlee • Calendar Photographer

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Woman Needs To Shut Up And Allow Man To Be Ally

Insecure, Frustrated Bully With Something To Prove Considering Career In Law Enforcement

Police Didn’t Spend Millions On Awesome Tank Just To Let Protests Stay Peaceful

This War Will Destabilize The Entire Mideast Region And Set Off A Global Shockwave Of Anti-Americanism vs. No It Won’t