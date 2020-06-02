Facebook Employees Stage Virtual Walkout

Angered by Mark Zuckerberg’s decision not to fact check or remove President Trump’s false and inflammatory posts this week, Facebook employees who are currently working from home staged a virtual walkout and signed petitions urging the CEO to take action. What do you think?

“Finally, someone has figured out how to hold a walkout without having to do any walking.” Joe Hardie • Tractor Pull Announcer

“How are we supposed to know who to believe when everyone involved works at Facebook?” Dana Hatcher • Lamplighter

“Oh dear, hopefully there’s no way for Facebook to track and fire the employees who participated.” Rico Brownlee • Calendar Photographer