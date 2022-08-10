A 17-year-old from Nebraska and her mother are facing criminal charges for performing an illegal abortion after police obtained from Facebook the pair’s private chat history, in which the mother says she bought her daughter abortion pills. What do you think?

“Are you suggesting Facebook is providing sensitive user data to a third party?” Randy Greenwood, Tastemaker

“It’s cool, I do all my illegal stuff on Snapchat.” Paola Hilo, Scientific Illustrator