American Voices

Facebook, Instagram End Trump’s Suspension From Platforms

Meta has announced that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated, two years after he was suspended over incendiary posts about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. What do you think?

“Do people even still use Facebook and Instagram to overthrow the government?”

Clinton Peters, Unemployed

“I guess Facebook won’t be just the cold hard facts anymore.”

Frank Bell, Professional Naysayer

“It will be interesting to see if he still thinks Chris Christie is fat.”

Teighan Callahan, Club Secretary

