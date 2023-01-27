Facebook, Instagram End Trump’s Suspension From Platforms

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Meta has announced that Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated, two years after he was suspended over incendiary posts about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. What do you think?

“Do people even still use Facebook and Instagram to overthrow the government?” Clinton Peters, Unemployed

“I guess Facebook won’t be just the cold hard facts anymore.” Frank Bell, Professional Naysayer