Facebook Launches TikTok Competitor

Facebook on Wednesday launched a new feature within Instagram called Reels that allows users to create 15-second video clips similar to the popular app TikTok. What do you think?

“I apprecia te Facebook’s commitment to being part of everything that makes daily life unbearable.” Denise Ghouti • Systems Analyst

“Good. I much prefer my data be misused domestically.” Luke Simas • Friendship Bracelet Designer