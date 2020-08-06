America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Facebook Launches TikTok Competitor

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 31
Vol 56 Issue 31Opinion

Facebook on Wednesday launched a new feature within Instagram called Reels that allows users to create 15-second video clips similar to the popular app TikTok. What do you think?

“I appreciate Facebook’s commitment to being part of everything that makes daily life unbearable.”

Denise Ghouti • Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Good. I much prefer my data be misused domestically.”

Luke Simas • Friendship Bracelet Designer

“You know, I’m beginning to think 15-second dance videos are in danger of being over-documented.”

Vincent Albu • State’s Witness

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Minneapolis Announces Plan To Replace Police Officers With Thousands Of Heavily Armed Social Workers

Kid With Coronavirus Gets Classmates To Sign His Lungs

Depressed Michelle Obama Purchases Copy Of ‘Becoming’ To Inspire Her

Orkin Introduces New Extinction Service For Eliminating Pesky Animal Species