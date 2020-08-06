Facebook Launches TikTok Competitor

Facebook on Wednesday launched a new feature within Instagram called Reels that allows users to create 15-second video clips similar to the popular app TikTok. What do you think?
“I appreciate Facebook’s commitment to being part of everything that makes daily life unbearable.”
Denise Ghouti • Systems Analyst
“Good. I much prefer my data be misused domestically.”
Luke Simas • Friendship Bracelet Designer
“You know, I’m beginning to think 15-second dance videos are in danger of being over-documented.”
Vincent Albu • State’s Witness