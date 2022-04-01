According to reports, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hired a Republican consulting firm called Targeted Victory to “orchestrate a nationwide campaign” to sway public opinion against TikTok, planting negative news stories and op-eds around the country. What do you think?
“If there’s a company that knows how to destroy a social media platform, it’s Facebook.”
Zach Gurley, Rumor Developer
“I never thought Facebook would be involved in the spread of Republican misinformation.”
Alberto Hackner, Unemployed
“I wondered why everyone was talking all of a sudden about a wildly popular app.”
Alison Schneider, Company Nurse