According to reports, Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hired a Republican consulting firm called Targeted Victory to “orchestrate a nationwide campaign” to sway public opinion against TikTok, planting negative news stories and op-eds around the country. What do you think?

“If there’s a co mpany that knows how to destroy a social media platform, it’s Facebook.” Zach Gurley, Rumor Developer

Advertisement

“I never thought Facebook would be involved in the spread of Republican misinformation.” Alberto Hackner, Unemployed