Facebook is planning to change its company name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, likely positioning the Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company, much like Google did with Alphabet in 2015. What do you think?
“With all our collective data, I’m sure they’ll come up with a name that everybody likes.”
Rueben Parilla, Puddle Dredger
“Whenever a corporation rebrands, I know deep, meaningful change is on its way.”
Hunter Solenberger, Systems Analyst
“But my mom is just now getting the hang of what it’s actually called.”
Chantel Donelan, Church Usher