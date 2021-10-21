Facebook is planning to change its company name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, likely positioning the Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company, much like Google did with Alphabet in 2015. What do you think?

“With all our collective data, I’m sure they’ll come up with a name that everybody likes.” Rueben Parilla, Puddle Dredger

“Whenever a corporation rebrands, I know deep, meaningful change is on its way.” Hunter Solenberger, Systems Analyst