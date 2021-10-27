Internal Facebook documents have revealed that in 2017 the company changed its ranking algorithm to treat emoji reactions, including “angry,” as five times more valuable than “likes” to push more provocative content into news feeds and boost engagement. What do you think?

“Well you can’t ar gue with the results.” Marcella Cicanek, Coin Flipper

“It is true that getting angry is five times more enjoyable than liking something.” Yamil Bode, Printer Dejammer