News in Brief

Facebook Purchases Oculus VR For Another $2 Billion After Forgetting They Already Bought It In 2014

MENLO PARK, CA—Describing the move as a long-term investment in cutting-edge technology, social media giant Facebook announced Monday the purchase of Oculus VR for an additional $2 billion after forgetting they already bought the company in 2014. “We saw an opportunity to become a leader in the virtual reality space before realizing that we already were,” said Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, promising to support and “stay out of the way” of Oculus co-founder Brendan Iribe who resigned in October 2018. “This is our best innovation since we released Oculus Rift—ah shit.” At press time, tech experts confirmed Facebook had expressed interest in acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp again.

