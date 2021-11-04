Facebook has announced plans to stop using facial-recognition software and delete the data collected from over a billion users, which comes in the wake of a whistleblower leaking documents about the platform putting profits over safety. What do you think?

“Yet another organization telling me that I’m forgettable.” Kathryn Garber, Pet Genealogist

“To be on the safe side, they should probably shut down the rest of it.” Josh Lulay, Gravity Tester

“And what about the other body parts Facebook was asking about?” Grayson Beletsky, History Editor



