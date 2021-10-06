Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp shut down for over six hours on Monday, the company’s worst outage since 2008, and it was caused by a DNS system issue that resulted in all internal Facebook tools failing and workers having to reboot the servers manually. What do you think?

“It was awful—I had to seek validation in person.” Walter Cai, Shaman

“This is why we need more websites.” Brigitte Usdin, Breakdancer