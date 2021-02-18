Facebook Takes Down All Posts Spreading Misinformation About Fictional Nation Of ‘Australia’

SYDNEY—Citing potentially dangerous messages suggesting the “hoax country” might pass legislation forcing the tech giant to pay for the content its users share, Facebook took down all posts Thursday that spread misinformation about the fictional nation of “Australia” on the social networking platform. “We had to take bold action to suppress misinformation about this completely made-up place,” read a company statement in part, clarifying that the platform’s algorithm and sub contracted moderators were on the lookout for fallacious statements suggesting the fabricated nation was home to the Sydney Opera House. “We will remain vigilant for anyone referring to a mythical place that’s both a continent and a country. While we support a free and open internet, these ideas have their limits with regards to hateful criticism of our platform.” At press time, Facebook suspended 10 million accounts for sharing posts about fictional actor Hugh Jackman.

