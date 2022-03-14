According to leaked emails, Meta will temporarily change its hate speech policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and the death of Vladimir Putin in the context of the Ukraine invasion. What do you think?

“Okay, but once my husba nd’s great-aunt puts the call out, there’s no turning back.” Paul Schwein, Systems Analyst

Advertisement

“Yet I still can’t tell my boss to kill himself.” Viktor Bauer, Bargain Creator