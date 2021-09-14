Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban to create glasses called Ray-Ban Stories that can take photos, record video, ans wer phone calls and play podcasts, with a plan to introduce true augmented-reality spectacles in the future. What do you think?

“This is a huge innovation in the field of not paying attention to your friends while you’re hanging out with your friends.” Chelsea Pacheco, Systems Analyst

“I doubt people will want to face the public embarrassment of still being on Facebook” Dawson Findlay, Lab Meat Butcher