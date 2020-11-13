America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Failed Art Restoration Draws Calls For Stricter Oversight

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 45
Vol 56 Issue 45Opinion

Professional art conservationists in Spain are demanding more oversight after an amateur restoration left a 97-year-old statue with grotesque features and a “potato head,” with many likening the incident to “Monkey Christ,” a botched repainting that gained international attention in 2012. What do you think?

“This is what happens when society is constantly pressuring artworks to look young.”

JoAnne Morton, Coin Polisher

Advertisement

“Oh please, even my kid could destroy a priceless piece of art like that.”

Jim Shaw, Funeral Planner

“Why are they trying to kill the most exciting new genre of art in 100 years?”

Tony Kleinow, Sweatshop Foreman

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Pfizer Announces First Batch Of Coronavirus Vaccine Will Be Collector’s Edition Limited To 2,000 Doses

Girl Moved To Tears By 'Of Mice And Men' Cliffs Notes

‘I...I Am The Mainstream Media,’ Realizes Horrified Tucker Carlson Spiraling Live On Air

‘So, Do You Play?’ Asks Girlfriend’s Little Brother, Gesturing Grandly To Ping-Pong Table