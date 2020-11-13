Failed Art Restoration Draws Calls For Stricter Oversight

Professional art conservationists in Spain are demanding more oversight after an amateur restoration left a 97-year-old statue with grotesque features and a “potato head,” with many likening the incident to “Monkey Christ,” a botched repainting that gained international attention in 2012. What do you think?
“This is what happens when society is constantly pressuring artworks to look young.”
JoAnne Morton, Coin Polisher
“Oh please, even my kid could destroy a priceless piece of art like that.”
Jim Shaw, Funeral Planner
“Why are they trying to kill the most exciting new genre of art in 100 years?”
Tony Kleinow, Sweatshop Foreman