Professional art conservationists in Spain are demanding more oversight after an amateur restoration left a 97-year-old statue with grotesque features and a “potato head,” with many likening the incident to “Monkey Christ,” a botched repainting that gained international attention in 2012. What do you think?

“This is what happens when society is constantly pressuring artworks to look yo ung.” JoAnne Morton, Coin Polisher

Advertisement

“Oh please, even my kid could destroy a priceless piece of art like that.” Jim Shaw, Funeral Planner