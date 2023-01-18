Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In Shootings Targeting Elected Democrats

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for New Mexico’s legislature, on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state. What do you think?

“You just know his opponent is g oing to use this in his attack ads next time around.” Cassidy Pickler, Tech Philosopher

“Sorry, but orchestrating violence is reserved for elected Republicans.” Jim Swan, Conservationist