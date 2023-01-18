America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Failed GOP Candidate Arrested In Shootings Targeting Elected Democrats

Police arrested Solomon Peña, a former Republican candidate for New Mexico’s legislature, on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings that damaged homes of Democratic elected leaders in the state. What do you think?

“You just know his opponent is going to use this in his attack ads next time around.”

Cassidy Pickler, Tech Philosopher

“Sorry, but orchestrating violence is reserved for elected Republicans.”

Jim Swan, Conservationist

“Everyone processes loss in their own way.”

Joseph Buckalew, Crowdsource Specialist

