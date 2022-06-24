According to a new study, middle-aged people who cannot stand on one leg for at least 10 seconds are at higher risk of dying within the next decade, with researchers saying the simple balance test may be useful to include in routine physical exams for people over 50. What do you think?

“I’d rather die than st and.” Monica Watterson, Fact Critic

“Is this with or without holding onto the nurse?” Seath Harding, Systems Analyst

“I know a doctor trying to humiliate me when I see one.” Leonard Elkon, Jetpack Mechanic