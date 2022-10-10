Anna Sorokin, who pretended to be a German heiress to scam her way into a posh New York lifestyle, has been released from jail, remaining under house arrest in her Manhattan apartment while she awaits deportation hearings. What do you think?

“How dare they imprison her. Don’t they know who her fake father is?” Bernard Galbavy, Walking Cane Designer

“I knew she was a fraud. Nobody who actually comes from money would ever spend time in jail.” Lillie Davila, Geomagnetist