REDMOND, WA—Noting how heartbreaking it had been to watch their beloved nana sit there and struggle, local woman Janelle Porter told reporters Tuesday that her family just wanted to ensure her grandmother’s dinner was as comfortable and pain-free as possible. “Although it’s difficult, I hope that Grandma feels supported and loved throughout this entire meal, no matter how hard it is or how long it takes,” said Porter, who sat by her grandmother’s side and held her hand as she wheezed, hacked, and shook while shoveling mushed up peas, carrots, and potatoes into her mouth. “It’s definitely hard to watch her chew like this, but I’m happy that we could all be here with her as she sits down at the table, picks up her fork, and slowly eats her food. No one should have to dine alone. No one.” At press time, Porter said she was relieved that her grandmother’s meal had ultimately been very quick and that she had passed on dessert with a smile on her face.