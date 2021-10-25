DULUTH, MN—After agreeing to make an exception so long as it was just this one time, family sources confirmed Monday that they had decided to spoil local grandma Dorothea Larson, 73, with a five-minute video chat. “It’s nice for her to have a special treat now and then, so we figured there wouldn’t be any harm in staying on the line a bit longer than usual,” said Larson’s daughter, 45-year-old Denise Frohm of Minneapolis, who reportedly gave final approval to the decision to permit the grandmother to watch her descendants on a screen for a period of time exceeding what she is usually allowed. “We normally wouldn’t indulge her like that, but she really seemed to enjoy the surprise. Obviously, we don’t want her to think this is something we’re going to start doing every time we call. Then, of course, it wouldn’t be so special. And it was kind of fun seeing her eyes light up like that!” According to reports, the extra time was also fun for Larson’s grandchildren, who have their own computers now and have learned how to mute the video chat while playing Roblox in a separate window.