TRAVERSE CITY, MI—Breathlessly anticipating the verdict on the restaurant’s self-described New American cuisine, the Lehmann family reportedly stood in tense silence Wednesday as father Richard considered the menu outside local business Bistro 83. Sources confirmed that the family members closely monitored the patriarch’s reaction as his eyes scanned the menu’s prices, exchanging anxious glances as his brow furrowed at the “c harcuterie” section’s lengthy listing of imported meat and cheese. Though the strained silence went largely uninterrupted, reports suggest that tensions heightened when the 44-year-old turned to the cocktail menu and muttered “well, we missed Happy Hour” in apparent frustration. Further reports indicated that as the menu’s examination stretched into its second minute, attempts to intervene by asking, “W hat do you think, Rick?” failed to produce an audible response from the father, who instead crossed his arms in consternation as he surveyed a range of vegan options listed under “Lighter Fare. ” At press time, the family had been reduced to grimly clenching their jaws after the patriarch shrugged and stepped up to ask about a table at an unstaffed hostess stand.