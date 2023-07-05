Famous Nicknames Of U.S. Presidents

In recognition of the many cute monikers and hateful terms of defamation by which these American leaders are known, The Onion exams the most famous nicknames of every U.S. president.
John Adams
Fat Bald Fuck
John Quincy Adams
Qutie Pie, Daddy’s Little President
Chester A. Arthur
Mr. Worldwide
Joe Biden
The Handsome Dancing Skeleton, Decomposing Joe
James Buchanan
Heterosexual James
George H.W. Bush
Mr. “Doesn’t Know Where He Was When Kennedy Was Assassinated”
George W. Bush
Uncle Hague
Jimmy Carter
Would-Be Organ Donor
Grover Cleveland
Uncle Rapist, Cadillac Cleve With An Ace Up His Sleeve
Bill Clinton
Billy the Kidfucker
Calvin Coolidge
Silent “Which Is What You Might Call Clinical Depression But We Don’t Talk About Those Sorts of Things” Cal
Dwight D. Eisenhower
The Pansy From Kansy
Millard Fillmore
Little Pig Boy
Gerald R. Ford
The Temp
James A. Garfield
Mr. Deceased
Ulysses S. Grant
WarLover4329
Warren G. Harding
The Penis Bungler
Benjamin Harrison
Horsefucker
William Henry Harrison
Dr. Genocide
Rutherford B. Hayes
The Amazing Mr. Indian Killer, Sweet Baby Hayes, Rutherford B. Fuckin’
Herbert Hoover
Miss Thing
Andrew Jackson
The Queen of Mean
Thomas Jefferson
“Sage of Monticello” to some, “Master” to others
Andrew Johnson
Shitbag Magoo
Lyndon B. Johnson
Lady Bird Johnson
John F. Kennedy
Splatty, Mr. Bits ’n’ Pieces
Abraham Lincoln
Ol’ No Holes in His Head
James Madison
The Little Boy President Who Sleeps in a Matchbox
William McKinley
Bulletproof McKinley
James Monroe
James Madison
Richard M. Nixon
Calamity Jowls
Barack Obama
Drone Malone
Franklin Pierce
America’s Sweet Little Punkin Pie
James K. Polk
El Polkacabra
Ronald Reagan
Doctor Dementia, The Sundowner
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Wheels
Theodore Roosevelt
The Walking Roosevelt
William Howard Taft
27th-President-Face
Zachary Taylor
Yung Lean
Harry S. Truman
The Deuce-Dropper
Donald Trump
Mister Respectful, Big Naturals
John Tyler
Old Corpsey
Slide Martin Van Buren
That Filthy Dutch Protestant
George Washington
Ol’ Splinter Tongue, The Founding Fister
Woodrow Wilson
Wimbo Womplin