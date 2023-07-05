Famous Nicknames Of U.S. Presidents

Famous Nicknames Of U.S. Presidents

In recognition of the many cute monikers and hateful terms of defamation by which these American leaders are known, The Onion exams the most famous nicknames of every U.S. president.

John Adams

Fat Bald Fuck

John Quincy Adams

Qutie Pie, Daddy’s Little President

Chester A. Arthur

Mr. Worldwide

Joe Biden

The Handsome Dancing Skeleton, Decomposing Joe

James Buchanan

Heterosexual James

George H.W. Bush

Mr. “Doesn’t Know Where He Was When Kennedy Was Assassinated”

George W. Bush

Uncle Hague

Jimmy Carter

Would-Be Organ Donor

Grover Cleveland

Uncle Rapist, Cadillac Cleve With An Ace Up His Sleeve

Bill Clinton

Billy the Kidfucker

Calvin Coolidge

Silent “Which Is What You Might Call Clinical Depression But We Don’t Talk About Those Sorts of Things” Cal

Dwight D. Eisenhower

The Pansy From Kansy

Millard Fillmore

Little Pig Boy

Gerald R. Ford

The Temp

James A. Garfield

Mr. Deceased

Ulysses S. Grant

WarLover4329

Warren G. Harding

The Penis Bungler

Benjamin Harrison

Horsefucker

William Henry Harrison

Dr. Genocide

Rutherford B. Hayes

The Amazing Mr. Indian Killer, Sweet Baby Hayes, Rutherford B. Fuckin’

Herbert Hoover

Miss Thing

Andrew Jackson

The Queen of Mean

Thomas Jefferson

“Sage of Monticello” to some, “Master” to others

Andrew Johnson

Shitbag Magoo

Lyndon B. Johnson

Lady Bird Johnson

John F. Kennedy

Splatty, Mr. Bits ’n’ Pieces

Abraham Lincoln

Ol’ No Holes in His Head

James Madison

The Little Boy President Who Sleeps in a Matchbox

William McKinley

Bulletproof McKinley

James Monroe

James Madison

Richard M. Nixon

Calamity Jowls

Barack Obama

Drone Malone

Franklin Pierce

America’s Sweet Little Punkin Pie

James K. Polk

El Polkacabra

Ronald Reagan

Doctor Dementia, The Sundowner

Franklin D. Roosevelt

Wheels

Theodore Roosevelt

The Walking Roosevelt

William Howard Taft

27th-President-Face

Zachary Taylor

Yung Lean

Harry S. Truman

The Deuce-Dropper

Donald Trump

Mister Respectful, Big Naturals

John Tyler

Old Corpsey

Slide Martin Van Buren

That Filthy Dutch Protestant

George Washington

Ol’ Splinter Tongue, The Founding Fister

Woodrow Wilson

Wimbo Womplin

