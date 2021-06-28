America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
OpinionAmerican Voices

Fan Holding Sign Causes Major Tour De France Crash

A fan attempting to get the sign she was holding on camera stepped onto the Tour de France track, hitting a cyclist and causing a major crash that took out nearly an entire peloton of riders during the first stage of the three-week-long race. What do you think?

“Bicyclists always think they own the road.”

Janaye Daste • Ballistics Specialist

“I’m sure her next sign will include an apology.”

John Roscoe • Freelance Mogul

“Maybe now they will finally invest in a Jumbotron.”

Bryce Papadopoulos • Butter Molder