Fan Holding Sign Causes Major Tour De France Crash

A fan attempting to get the sign she was holding on camera stepped onto the Tour de France track, hitting a cyclist and causing a major crash that took out nearly an entire peloton of riders during the first stage of the three-week-long race. What do you think?

“Bicyclists always think they own the road.” Janaye Daste • Ballistics Specialist

Advertisement

“I’m sure her next sign will include an apology.” John Roscoe • Freelance Mogul