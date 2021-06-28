Fan Holding Sign Causes Major Tour De France Crash

A fan attempting to get the sign she was holding on camera stepped onto the Tour de France track, hitting a cyclist and causing a major crash that took out nearly an entire peloton of riders during the first stage of the three-week-long race. What do you think?
“Bicyclists always think they own the road.”
Janaye Daste • Ballistics Specialist
“I’m sure her next sign will include an apology.”
John Roscoe • Freelance Mogul
“Maybe now they will finally invest in a Jumbotron.”
Bryce Papadopoulos • Butter Molder